Kansas to help workers resist Biden's COVID vaccine mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas will soon make it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promise unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots.

Kansas expects to join other states in resisting federal mandates from President Joe Biden because the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a measure Monday night.

Gov. Laura Kelly angered some fellow Democrats in the Legislature by promising to sign the GOP's measure.

Meanwhile, Republicans frustrated the Kansas Chamber of Commerce by embracing proposals that it opposed.

Supporters called it a victory for personal liberty.

The votes were 24-11 in the Senate and 77-34 in the House during a one-day special legislative session.