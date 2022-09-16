Kansas to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging network

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will receive $39.5 million toward building a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

The federally funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will dole out the funds over the course of five years. Chargers for gas-free cars will be stationed at designated corridors along major roadways: I-70, I-35, I-135, I-355, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north toward Nebraska.

Additional local funding will match program funding to complete the project.

After the infrastructure is finalized, 1,600 miles of Kansas highways and interstates will possess direct current fast chargers.

KDOT Electrification Manager Tami Alexander praised the NEVI Program's approval of Charge Up Kansas — the initiative that started as a way to receive the funding — as a win for Kansans with or without electric cars.

Energy used for the charging stations will largely be conducted in the state.

"With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EVs will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy," Alexander said.

