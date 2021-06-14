Watch
Kansas troopers, Eudora police rescue man underneath trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and three police officers in Eudora, Kansas, helped rescue a man trapped underneath a trailer last month on Kansas Highway 10.

According to a post on KHP’s Facebook page, KHP Lt. Dennis Shoemaker was responding to a emergency on the highway near Eudora.

Shoemaker and the three officers from the city worked a plan to free the man from underneath the trailer.

The plan was a success, though officers continued to render aid to the man, who suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the man became trapped while trying to repair a flat tire on the trailer.

