Kansas unemployment near record lows, increase in jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While 2020 saw some of the highest unemployment rates in Kansas history, the state's economy is bouncing back.

According to August estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is 2.5%, down from 3.2% fro the same time last year.

The national unemployment rate is 3.7%.

In June, Kansas unemployment hit a record low of 2.3%, and even though percentages have risen slightly, Secretary Amber Shultz remains optimistic.

"Estimates for the unemployment rate remain below pre-pandemic levels and near historic lows," Shultz said.

The estimates also find that nominal weekly earnings for private jobs increased 3.5% over the year. However, U.S. inflation rates for 2022 have hit a stark high at 8.3%.

In addition, Kansas saw a 15,100 increase in non-farm jobs since 2021. Private sector jobs increased by 18,200, while government jobs fell by 3,100.

