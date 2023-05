KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman from Mound City, Kansas, died after crashing into a tree in Linn County on Monday night.

The driver was just north of Mound City traveling southbound on K-7 when she "failed to negotiate a curve and a hit a tree straight on" at 7:20 p.m. on May 8, per the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jody N. Russell, 67, was identified as the driver. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

