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Lawrence is showing its excitement to welcome Algeria to town on June 7 with a visitor center and public art displays downtown.

Lawrence gears up to welcome Algeria with World Cup art, visitor center

The city will hold its walking tour of the World Cup-themed Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition on June 5, and Score Lawrence will open its visitor center at 1026 Massachusetts St. on June 8.

“I’m a 70-year-old man, and it will never happen again — putting a piece of artwork on the side of my city hall," said global street photographer Gary Mark Smith, who is based in Lawrence.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Gary Mark Smith

Smith's photographs of people playing soccer in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, were displayed on a banner on the outside wall of Lawrence City Hall until strong winds blew it off. The city is working to reinstall the piece.

Smith says he's photographed people across 101 countries, capturing wars, natural disasters and more.

Courtesy: City of Lawrence Gary Mark Smith's street photography on Lawrence City Hall

“But everywhere I’ve gone, even in the wars and slums and in the middle of natural disasters, people are playing soccer," he said.

Smith's piece is one of six artworks included in this year's Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition.

Just down Vermont Street at the Lawrence Public Library is Randall Warren's sculpture titled "Fútbol 50 v 50." He said it's his first public piece.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Randall Warren's "Fútbol 50 v 50" painted steel sculpture.

Having traveled with his daughter for her soccer games, Warren said he's also seen the love of soccer beyond Lawrence.

“Each player, each team brings their culture, their fans, their spirit to the game," Warren said.

Warren said the theme of his sculpture, which depicts two players, is 50/50.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Randall Warren

"In soccer terms, 50/50 means it’s uncontested, or it's a neutral ball," he said.

Warren made each player equal, keeping their arms and bodies the same length and angle.

“I wanted to paint them red because that’s what we all have in common, is the blood that we share, and red shows passion for the game," he said.

You can learn more about the Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition by clicking here, where you can also download an app to take the art tour at your own pace.

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