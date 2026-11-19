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After a five-day trip to Algeria, Lawrence community members returned home this weekend with new memories that are keeping the World Cup connection alive.

Lawrence served as a base camp for Algeria's men's national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the team practicing at Rock Chalk Park and staying at the town's DoubleTree by Hilton.

RELATED | The unique love story between Lawrence and Algeria that formed during the World Cup

Dubbed a “love story,” the relationship that formed between Lawrence and Algeria during the World Cup gained international attention this summer.

In October, several Lawrence community members received an invitation from the Algerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., for a five-day trip with travel expenses covered.

Lawrence mayor Brad Finkeldei was one of the 36 people to accept the invitation.

“It was clearly a thank you to us," Finkeldei said. "They were so happy with the way their team and their fans were treated while they were here, and they really just wanted to reciprocate it."

Finkeldei said the trip included meetings with several of Algeria's cabinet members and chief executives of the country's provinces.

“This wasn’t the soccer team inviting us over there," he said. "This was the president of their country inviting us, so that was a pretty big deal."

The visit also included museum and Roman ruins tours, Mediterranean views and cuisine, and trips to Constantine and the Sahara Desert, according to Finkeldei.

“Of course we got to go to the Algeria, Togo soccer game, which was one of the highlights," Finkeldei said.

Finkeldei said the Lawrence group got the opportunity to meet Algeria's men's national soccer team.

Just like Algerian fans did during a match at Kansas City Stadium this summer, the Lawrence group held up a "Thank You" sign at the Togo v. Algeria match.

“Think about all the other communities in the United States who hosted — and in Mexico and Canada that hosted teams — this didn’t happen anywhere else in this way," Finkeldei said.

Finkeldei said the story isn't over.

While in Algeria, he and others explored the city of Tipaza.

"We did go meet with the city of Tipaza, which is the city they want us to consider being a sister city with," Finkeldei said. "We’re working on that."

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