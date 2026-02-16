94-year-old Korean War veteran finally receives Purple Heart after nearly 70 years

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

A 94-year-old Korean War veteran from Johnson County, Kansas, finally received his Purple Heart medal after nearly seven decades of waiting.

Rex Comley, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was officially recognized as a Purple Heart recipient on his military paperwork but had never actually received the physical medal for his service and sacrifice between 1951 and 1953.

"It's something I didn't know I had coming," Comley told KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa. "But I knew that I never got caught up with the Purple Heart, even though I was entitled to one."

During his acceptance speech, Comley remembered those he served with.

"I remember the good times, I don't remember the bad time, but I remember a lot of the fellas I was with that didn't make it back," Comley said.

The medal oversight was discovered during a conversation between Comley and Don Puchalla, the father of a Gold Star Marine and chaplain with the Lenexa Marine Corps League.

Puchalla said a Marine hat he was wearing sparked the chat, with their bond deepening when he shared his son was killed in action serving as a Marine.

One of the many war stories Comley shared sparked a fire in Puchalla.

"When he told me he got wounded and how he got wounded, I said, 'Oh, you're a Purple Heart recipient,'" Puchalla said. "And he said, 'Well, on my paperwork I am, but I never received it."

Puchalla believes the mistake was likely a clerical error from the Korean War era. With 50,000 service members wounded during the conflict, administrative mistakes involving typewriters and paperwork were likely the cause of Comley's sacrifice going unrecognized for decades.

"Think about 1952-53, typewriters, papers, clerks, a lot of Marines, Army, all branches in Korea," Puchalla said. "There was like 50,000 wounded, paper trails get lost. At least it did follow him on his military paperwork from exiting the Marine Corps, so it was official; he just never got the award."

With help from multiple veterans organizations, Comley finally received his long-overdue Purple Heart in a ceremony attended by family and fellow veterans on Sunday.

The moment was especially meaningful for Comley's grandson, Shaun Comley, a retired Air Force veteran who served 24 years.

"He's part of one of the last truly great generations. And to see that recognition, the Purple Heart... It's not an award that any military member sets out to earn, but he did," Shaun Comley said. "It's just close to my heart. It's him, it's who he was.

"With me serving, it touches home. It definitely means a lot. He didn't ask for recognition. He'll never raise his hand and say, 'Look at what I did.' For people to take time out of their day and for the country to pin that medal on his chest, it's amazing."

The ceremony represents more than just recognition for one veteran's service, according to Puchalla.

"For Rex, it wasn't so much getting the medal, it's more about recognizing your sacrifice. You did something that very few people will do and understand," Puchalla said. "He left high school to do this. That takes love of country, and I think it's important they finally realize, get that warm feeling that what they did was not in vain, not forgotten."

After finally receiving recognition for his service, Comley remains humble about his sacrifice.

"To me, I think about the guys that went way above and beyond the duty, that got medals like the Bronze Star, Silver Stars, Medal of Honor. Those are the actual heroes," Comley said.

When asked if the medal makes him a hero, Comley responded, "No, I don't at all. It makes me think I was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

At 94, Comley continues to live a full life with his wife of 65 years, whom he credits for keeping him on track throughout their marriage.

"I have a lot of fun. I've had a good life," Comley said.

The ceremony highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure all veterans receive the honors they've earned through their service to the country, particularly as the Korean War generation ages.

"We don't know what hard times are; they know what hard times are," Puchalla said. "They gave up all their careers, their school, to go take care of the country."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

