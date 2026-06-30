New River Market business offers sensory-friendly play for kids with autism

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A new Kansas City business is giving families affected by autism and other sensory challenges a place to play, explore and breathe.

New KC business offers sensory-friendly play for kids with autism

Bubbles and Goo, located in the River Market, offers hands-on slime and bubble play designed to help children explore in a way that feels safe and welcoming.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in every 31 kids has autism. According to Cultivate Behavioral Health, slime provides tactile stimulation and relaxation for autistic kids.

Co-owner Arielle Houston and her sister started the business after seeing the need firsthand.

"My niece and my nephew are on the autism spectrum, and so we wanted a place where everyone felt welcome," Houston said.

For Jenna Socha, whose two children are on the autism spectrum, finding activities that are both fun and regulating has not always been easy.

KSHB Jenna and Lillian Socha

"I have two kids that are on the spectrum, and regulating them in a way that's also exciting is really hard to do," Socha said.

After just a few weeks in business, the Sochas have already become regulars.

"I secretly also love the slime almost as much as my kids, so it's regulating for everybody in the whole family," Socha said.

Her daughter, Lillian, looks forward to their visits.

KSHB Lillian Socha

"It's super fun, but it also calms people down," Lillian said.

Socha said the environment itself plays a role in keeping her kids comfortable.

"There's just a lot of soft places to land in case they need places away from stimulants. I hear giggles from her so much when she's here," Socha said.

While Bubbles and Goo was inspired by families affected by autism, it is open to everyone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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