'A precedent that impacts all of Overland Park': OP neighbors raise concerns over development ordinance change

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The Overland Park City Council is set to vote Monday night on an ordinance connected to a new housing pilot program, which includes changes to zoning and the development approval process.

OP neighbors raise concerns over development ordinance change

In the staff report found on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the city summarizes the item by saying “Staff is proposing new Chapter 18.375 in the UDO, to create a pilot program for Portfolio Homes. To accompany the City’s new Portfolio Homes program, the proposed pilot zoning package encourages the development of Portfolio Homes by allowing projects on a limited basis. The pilot zoning package would promote development on infill lots to utilize existing infrastructure, create opportunity for cottage court layouts, streamline the approval process, and provide flexibility from existing development standards to support Portfolio Home development.”

The Portfolio Homes program is designed to expand housing options beyond traditional single-family homes and large apartment developments.

The proposal would amend the city’s Unified Development Ordinance, creating a pilot program for smaller-scale housing projects that would cost around $400,000, according to Assistant City Manager Jack Messer. The city says the program is a way to address middle housing shortages.

Some neighbors are concerned about how the ordinance would change their opportunity for input, since the UDO amendment would “streamline the approval process.”

"There's a way to do it, but it seems like they're circumventing the process and making it a lot looser and faster, and the ability for the residents to protest it is extremely limited," Overland Park resident Brett O'Connor said.

KSHB Brett O'Connor

The group of opposed neighbors is also concerned about smaller lot sizes, impacts to traffic, and maintaining the character of their neighborhoods.

"They've redefined what they're doing and put this as part of an Overland Park City wide ordinance change that is the biggest concern right now if they move forward with this public purpose shift. It allows them to do this in any neighborhood," said another resident, Jaime Fiorucci.

KSHB Jaime Fiorucci

Fiorucci wonders if the $400,000 would actually address the need for affordable housing.

"How many of them can come in and afford a $400,000 home? I'd ask that question, are we actually providing a solution to even what they claim the goals are?" Fiorucci said.

I reached out to the city for a statement in response to these concerns. A city spokesperson said, in part, "With portfolio homes, the City is trying something different in order to provide more housing units and meet this need,” and went on to say “Any development project in Overland Park, including the Switzer projects, goes through our standard development process, which includes public hearings and the opportunity for residents to share their input."

Residents plan to share their thoughts with the city before the council votes on the ordinance. The city council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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