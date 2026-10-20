Adam Hamilton makes final push with JoCo rallies opposite President Trump, Sen. Marshall rally

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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President Donald Trump visited Wichita on Monday to rally support for republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall against democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat for Kansas is gearing up to be a historic matchup, not only for one of Johnson County's local pastors but for the entire state.

Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

Marshall and Hamilton's race has become one of the most watched and expensive in the country.

Hamilton held his own rallies on Monday opposite Trump and Marshall's. His team made a final push in Lenexa and Overland Park two weeks before Election Day.

Hamilton didn't attend his rallies on Monday due to illness, but many of his supporters came out in full force.

Dozens showed up to a town hall rally in Lenexa to listen to Secretary of State candidate Jennifer Day and former Kansas governor and former Secretary of the Department of U.S. Health and Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius.

Fabian Rosales

"We can send Adam Hamilton to the United States Senate," Sebelius said to the crowd.

The former Kansas governor spoke on Hamilton's behalf on Monday night, urging Johnson County neighbors to vote in the narrow race against Marshall.

"People are saying my party doesn't matter nearly as much as my pocketbook," Sebelius said. "[They] want the economy to change."

Some Johnson County residents are already at the polls, as early voting in the county is well underway.

Fabian Rosales

"I think it's time for a change," voter Vonda Morris said.

Morris explained that Trump's visit to Wichita isn't influencing her decision at the ballot box.

"I want someone who is in Kansas, listening to Kansans as much as possible and who has our best interests, not necessarily big money's interests," Morris said.

Hamilton has raised millions of dollars more in campaign funding than Senator Marshall. The AP reports a Senate Republican Super PAC has poured millions of dollars into the Kansas Senate race.

"They know that this race is very close," Sebelius said.

Hamilton did not attend Lenexa's town hall, but spoke to a smaller group of supporters over Zoom in Overland Park.

Fabian Rosales

"A lot of people in Washington are politicians. We need leadership," supporter Kirk Wulff said. "True leadership."

Hamilton's campaign team told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne their priority over the next two weeks is getting people out to vote and approaching the race from the middle ground in what's become a hot political climate.

"I'm hoping that people get up and get out and vote," Sebelius said.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan was in Wichita on Monday attending Sen. Marshall's rally. You can see the full coverage here.

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