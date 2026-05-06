Beale Infrastructure withdraws application for Gardner data center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beale Infrastructure has withdrawn its Gardner data center application.

Gardner said Wednesday the decision was based on the city “communicating that no incentives would be granted” for the data center project.

“The Governing Body would like to thank community members who engaged in discussions related to the project,” Mayor Todd Winters said in a news release. “We stand committed to pursuing responsible economic development opportunities for our community.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Neighbors in Gardner expressed concerns about a proposed data center at W 191st and South Clare Road.

The data center was proposed to sit at the intersection of West 191st Street and South Clare Road.

Last week, Nacole Boan rallied about 30 friends and neighbors to meet outside Morning Grange and show support for one another as they prepared to fight the development.

"What this demonstrates is the power of the rural community of neighbors looking out for neighbors," Nacole Boan said.

Four generations of the Boan family live near the site where Beale proposed a 300-acre hyperscale data center.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"One big building like that will probably eventually lead to another one," said Phil Boan, Nacole's father. "It’s just not what we signed up for, that’s not what I want for my grandkids to grow up in. I know it’s not what my parents set out for."

Gardner residents made their voices heard again at Monday night's Gardner City Council meeting, where nearly 200 showed up to share their concerns.

Al Miller/KSHB Gardner City Council meeting May 5, 2026

Those who spoke touched on concerns about the location, its impact on students and environmental worries.

"This data center can be put someplace else," one woman told the council. "I cannot pick up my home; these people cannot pick up their homes and move them someplace else."

Al Miller/KSHB Kansas State Sen. Doug Shane (R-Louisburg)

Opposition to the data center caught the eyes of State Sen. Doug Shane, a Republican from Louisburg. He attended the meeting to show his support.

"My message is to listen to your constituents. They're making their voices heard, it's fairly unanimous," Shane said.

Beale Infrastructure sent a statement to KSHB 41 after the Monday meeting, stating the company was listening to feedback from the community and city leaders.

On Wednesday, the company said it looks forward to growing other investments in Kansas.

"Beale Infrastructure is committed to delivering projects that create real tangible value for communities," a Beale Infrastructure spokesperson said in an email to KSHB 41. "We appreciate the input from the Gardner community and city leaders. We will not be moving forward with the project at this time. We look forward to continuing to grow our investments and community partnerships across other locations in Kansas.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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