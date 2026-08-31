'Been a long time coming': New grocery store set to open at Shawnee's rebuilt Westbrooke Shopping Center

SHAWNEE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County, and has been following up on this story since she first learned about it at our Let's Talk Event in Shawnee. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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What was once a mostly-abandoned Shawnee shopping center is coming back to life, anchored by a new full-service grocery store expected to open this fall.

El Mercado Fresco (Fresh Market of Shawnee) will serve as the anchor tenant of the new Westbrooke Green shopping center at 75th and Quivira, a space that has sat mostly empty for a decade.

Andrae Hannon / KSHB

The city first approved plans for the site's redevelopment in 2017. At the time, the city approved the use of funding in the forms of a community improvement district (CID) and tax increment financing (TIF). The Shawnee City Council voted on a new agreement for the site's project, called Westbrooke Green, in 2024. That's when developer PJ Guastello took over the redevelopment.

"It's been a long time coming," Guastello said. "This development was in default from a previous developer. We came in, looked at the project, thought if we could get the incentives that were originally offered, that we could get it off the ground."

He acknowledged the site's complicated history.

"There (were) high expectations ten years ago when they put this together, and then it sat for so long. It got stale. People got upset," Guastello said.

Guastello said El Mercado Fresco will feature a deli, bakery, fresh produce, and more. On Monday, a marketing official told KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig the store is already hiring.

Andrae Hannon / KSHB

Andrae Hannon / KSHB

Guastello said it took hard work to get here.

"The misconception would be that, oh, it was previously a grocery store, so it'll be really easy," Guastello said. "This was a building that was already here. We made it brand new."

In addition to El Mercado Fresco, Guastello said a future liquor store, golf simulator, nail salon, restaurants and more are also planned as part of the development.

Andrae Hannon / KSHB

"We're excited to get the grocery store open and kind of get everything else to follow," Guastello said.

For nearby residents, the progress is welcome news.

"Especially as a single mom to a disabled son, I would just love to not have to pack up our wheelchair and then have to drive to a grocery store," said Melissa Sabin, who lives next door.

Smith said she's noticed change at the place she once considered an eyesore.

"They have absolutely made progress, which is exciting," Sabin said.

Other Shawnee residents have long hoped for change at the site. Jenny Ast said she sees economic potential in the revival.

"I think it would bring a lot more money into this community as well and a lot more traffic," Ast said.

Adam Jones said he simply wants to see the spaces filled.

"I'd rather just see 0 abandoned buildings," Jones said.

PJ Guastello said that according to the grocery store's operators, El Mercado Fresco is weeks away from being ready to open. He said the store is working with the Shawnee City Council and the Chamber of Commerce on a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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