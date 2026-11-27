OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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For some shoppers, Black Friday starts before the sun even comes up. At Bass Pro in Olathe, it's become an annual holiday tradition.

The first 250 customers at each store received a free Mystery Promo Card, valued between $10 and $500. Doors opened at 5 a.m. and I spoke to shoppers who arrived at 5:01 a.m. yet were too late to get a card.

KSHB Black Friday

Apart from the giveaway, people arrived early to beat the crowds, shop some of the biggest deals and get a head start on Christmas shopping.

There's plenty of motivation to shop the sales this year: The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season. That's a 4.2% increase from last year.

Even though spending is up, in person shopping is down, as many sales continue online throughout the holiday season.

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