Blue Valley Schools will no longer offer benefits to employees who work less than 30 hours per week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The Blue Valley School District is cutting benefits for employees who work less than 30 hours a week.

The change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2027, for “classified staff and administrators.”

A district spokesperson confirmed the change Tuesday afternoon to Johnson County reporter Elyse Schoenig.

“We recognize this is a significant change for employees and their families. This was not a decision made lightly,” the district said. “We are sharing this information now so staff have time to understand the change and consider their options for 2027."

Historically, the district has provided benefits even though the Affordable Care Act requires employers to offer health insurance to employees who work 30 hours or more per week.

The district said the change does not affect employment status, hours or pay rates for those who will be affected.

For months, KSHB 41’s Olivia Acree has covered the district’s struggles with declining enrollment and a gap in special education funding, issues other county districts have also been dealing with. Previous stories can be found here.

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