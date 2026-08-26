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A Johnson County-based nonprofit is marking 15 years of funding research and building community for families facing childhood cancer.

How Braden's Hope came to be

Braden's Hope for Childhood Cancer has funded more than $8.5 million in childhood cancer research since its founding. The organization was started by Deliece Hofen, whose son Braden was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 3 years old — at the same time she was fighting cancer herself.

Braden's Hope marks 15 years of funding childhood cancer research, supporting families

"(His mom) sat across from her doctors, and what she learned was that there were very few resources dedicated to his particular type of cancer," Braden's Hope President and Executive Director Kim Stanley said. "She refused to accept that, and she continued to push boundaries, and she founded Braden's Hope on his behalf."

Braden has fought cancer three times. An experimental treatment and a bone marrow transplant from his brother ultimately saved his life.

"He's still here fighting with us today, and he has lifelong side effects, which is devastating to the family to have to endure that continually, but he's still here, and he is a testament to hope," Stanley said.

Stanley is not only the organization's president — she is also the mother of a cancer survivor. Her daughter beat retinoblastoma - a rare form of eye cancer.

"I am here because of her. She is my ultimate inspiration," Stanley said of her daughter.

Stanley credits research for her daughter's outcome.

"She was able to successfully fight cancer because someone asked questions and tried something new. And she's here with us today," Stanley said. "What we are doing (at Braden's Hope) is trying to fund the research so that their kids have a better fight," Stanley said.

Stanley said more funding, newer drugs, and better outcomes are crucial for kids fighting cancer today.

A "Hope Hero" family's story

Braden Hope's mission resonates deeply with families like Anne and Sam Rinearson, whose youngest son George was diagnosed with leukemia as a toddler.

"When George was three and a half years old, we noticed he started complaining a lot about not being able to walk," Anne Rinearson said. "We ended up at Children's Mercy for what we thought was an infection in his hip joint, and learned very suddenly, the news that it was leukemia."

His treatment included chemotherapy, spinal taps, hospital stays, and an experimental form of immunotherapy.

"At that point, they did not offer us any promises of what the future would hold," Anne Rinearson said.

George rang the bell this summer, marking the end of his treatment. But Sam Rinearson said even the treatments that saved George's life come with lots of unknowns.

"Most of those medications do still leave most kids with some kind of lifetime ailment, because again, the goal has always just been surviving," Sam Rinearson said.

The Rinearsons said Braden's Hope gives more than research funding.

"We benefit from Braden's Hope by having a community of other families that can relate," Sam Rinearson said.

"This is our why. This is hope. Research is hope," Anne Rinearson said.

A milestone grant and a vision for the future

As part of its 15th anniversary, Braden's Hope recently awarded an Endowed Chair in Pediatric Molecular Oncology to Dr. Tomoo Iwakuma, at Children's Mercy Research Institute.

"This is a really special award, because it not only is a permanent award that will always drive research, but it's a really special person," Kim Stanley said. "Dr. Iwakuma is our first $1 million grantee that we awarded just about ten years ago. We believe in his science, we believe in the questions that he's asking, and we know that his research is going to make a difference in the lives of kids that are fighting cancer."

How to get involved

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Braden's Hope has several events planned.

On Friday, September 4th, the organization will host a parade.

On Sunday, September 6th, the Kansas City Royals will host an MLB Childhood Cancer Awareness game, with activities honoring children and families fighting cancer, including a child throwing out the game ball.

To donate, find events, or learn more, you can visit the non-profit's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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