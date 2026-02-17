KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across the country have reached the Kansas City area.

Multiple potential ICE sightings have been reported in Olathe this month, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirming to KSHB 41 that officers spotted on Friday were ICE agents operating in the area.

Community members react to reports of ICE operations in Olathe

"This is a huge area where Hispanics live. Me, personally, immigrant born, it's very heartbreaking to see," said Danica Reyes, who lives in Olathe.

Reyes said much of her community is on edge following the confirmed ICE presence in her neighborhood.

"I am a U.S. citizen, but my roots are Mexican, Hispanic," Reyes said. "I am 100% for my people."

KSHB 41 Danica Reyes

A DHS spokesperson recently sent a statement to KSHB 41 saying the agency is conducting daily "law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe."

Makenzi Smith, an attorney in Olathe, said the impact on the community has been significant.

KSHB 41 Makenzi Smith

"People are scared," Smith said. "People are not going to birthday parties, they are avoiding going to work, they're trying to just hunker down and stay where they are."

Smith said she has been sharing advice with her clients and community members amid the reports of ICE operations.

"You are not there to put yourself between an agent and somebody else," she said. "It is your job to be an observer, to be a voice, but you need to stay away from the agents, you need to stay away from their work."

John Batten / KSHB

The concerns extend beyond Olathe. Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman told KSHB 41 last week about rumors of ICE raids in Wyandotte County potentially stopping victims from seeking help.

"We are here to protect and serve the community regardless of your immigration status," Oakman said. "So my message to people would be just talk about the facts. Do not make up stuff."

KCKPD chief concerned domestic violence victim may not have sought help due to immigration status

Despite the uncertainty, Reyes said her response is to support her community.

"I will do what I can to help my people, and that will just never change," Reyes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—