OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The land off of 175th Street and Highway 169 in southern Olathe is one step closer to becoming a major industrial facility.

Some viewers reached out to the KSHB 41 newsroom asking us to investigate what they've heard to be a proposed data center.

So we started digging into city documents to find out what the $80 billion development could be.

Johnson County is no stranger to the data center debate, with many neighbors speaking out against several proposals over the last year.

Al Miller

"This data center issue has become a nationwide problem," Edgerton resident Kimberly Twente said earlier this month. "It's not just us."

A 1,006,880 square foot industrial facility on about 70 acres of land has some raising their eyebrows.

But the city of Olathe confirmed with KSHB 41 News there are no plans in place for the facility to be a data center. Instead, it's expected to be a warehouse and distribution facility.

It's expected to bring more than 700 jobs to the city.

KSHB 41 News

"They're bringing jobs, they're bringing sales tax," councilmember LeEtta Felter said at last week's council meeting. "We're assuming, even though it's not leased out."

The city doesn't get any tax dollars from the site right now. But the developer, Scannell Properties, applied for an 80% property tax break once the facility is fully built.

"This is just unfair, it's totally unfair," Olathe property owner Shy Little said at last week's council meeting. "I'm being burdened, my tenants are being burdened, and you don't even have a tenant in this million-square-foot facility."

Some neighbors like Little are skeptical of the cost-benefit to the city.

KSHB 41 News

"I beg you, have enough confidence in the city of Olathe that companies are going to come anyway," Little said. "This is a great place to do business. You don't have to give the farm away, but you continually do."

According to documents filed with the city, the facility is expected to generate an estimated $60 million in property tax. But with the abatement city council approved 6-1 last week, Olathe will only get $70,000 a year for the next 10 years.

Once the abatement expires, Olathe will receive $350,000 per year on the site.

KSHB 41 News

"If we are bringing in more industrial facilities with less property tax coming in, I guess I don't see how we dig ourselves out of that problem anytime soon," councilmember Matthew Schoonover, who voted no, said.

The facility off 175th Street isn't expected to be a data center, instead adding another distribution center to southern Johnson County.

"Tax abatements are an economic tool to spur development in specific areas and ultimately provide greater revenue from property tax that would have otherwise been minimal, helping to offset the property tax burden on residential taxpayers," a city spokesperson stated in an email.

Scannell Properties did not respond to our request for comment.

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