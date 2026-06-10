Data center proposal rejected in Edgerton, Kansas, following community pushback

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's reported on data centers extensively on both sides of the state line. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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A data center proposal in Edgerton, Kansas, was rejected by the city's planning commission Tuesday night.

The company, DAMAC Digital, proposed a $700 million data center on about 54 acres in southern Johnson County. While the application did not state whether the data center would focus on AI, the Dubai-based company touts being the backbone of 'an AI-driven economy'.

DAMAC owns the existing warehouse and land on the proposed data center site, and the land is currently zoned for a data center. Edgerton's planning commission denied the company's application after it was put on hold at last month's meeting.

The decision follows community pushback over the data center proposal, with many neighbors speaking out about the impact on neighbors and the environment.

Carrie Schmidt, a Johnson County neighbor who has been opposed to the data center development, sent KSHB 41 News a statement following the commission's decision.

"We are elated that this was denied [Tuesday night], but the reality is that they can and most likely will put in another application," Schmidt said. "We won't get comfortable. This is the time to get to work."

Several Johnson County communities, including Edgerton, have called on their city leaders for data center moratoriums. Edgerton's city council is expected to hold a discussion on data center moratoriums at its meeting on Thursday, June 11.

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