KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will bring together thousands of people around the world Sunday to raise awareness and money for men's mental health and prostate cancer research.

Between 100 and 150 riders are expected in Kansas City alone.

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings awareness to men’s mental health

Leather jackets are traded for ties and suits as riders roll through downtown Kansas City.

Host Anthony Brower said the event is about more than the unexpected style — it's about changing the conversation around men's health.

"One of the stylistic images behind it was a photo or a scene of Don Draper from Mad Men sitting in a suit astride a motorcycle. And it was really just that incongruity of the idea… and their intention was to change the face of men's health," Brower said.

KSHB Anthony Brower

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride takes place in more than 1,000 cities worldwide to raise money for Movember's prostate cancer and mental health programs. The event also challenges stereotypes about both motorcyclists and men's mental health.

According to the CDC, men account for nearly 80% of all suicide deaths in the U.S.

For Brower, the event has taken on a new and deeply personal meaning this year after his own brother died by suicide.

"I've been advocating for it for the last 12 years, and as much experience as I have talking about it, I never saw it coming. So you just don't know what somebody's hiding," Brower said.

Every donation raised during the ride supports prostate cancer research, suicide prevention, and mental health resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—