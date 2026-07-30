‘For people to see where the food actually comes from,’ Strips Chicken uses garden to connect kids with food

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A backyard garden behind a Lenexa chicken restaurant is doing more than growing fresh ingredients — it's teaching customers, especially kids, where their food comes from.

Strips Chicken Lenexa uses backyard garden to connect kids with food

Todd Johnson, owner of Strips Chicken and Brewing, grew up on a farm. Even after trading in his boots for an apron, he brought his agricultural roots to the restaurant. Now he's hoping those roots spread to his customers.

"This is a great way to help educate people about where their food comes from," Johnson said.

KSHB Todd Johnson

The garden supplies cucumbers, tomatoes, corn and more — all making their way from the garden straight to the table.

For some of his youngest visitors, getting their hands in the garden is the best part. Trinity Leckliter, a young customer learning to garden, already has a favorite plant.

"Tomatoes," Leckliter said. "Because they're yummy and juicy."

KSHB Leckliter family

Johnson said growing food at the restaurant isn't really about saving money — it's about showing people where dinner begins.

"Great for customers to come out and have their kids pick a flower or pick a tomato fresh off a vine, because kids don't get exposed to that, especially here in the city," Johnson said. "I think it's important for people to see where the food actually comes from, so they can appreciate what they're eating."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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