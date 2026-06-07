KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Gilda's Club Kansas City is hosting its 41st annual National Cancer Survivors Day event Sunday, bringing together cancer survivors, healthcare resources and supporters to honor milestones and celebrate life.

Gilda's Club KC celebrates cancer survivors at 41st annual National Cancer Survivors Day event

The free community event begins at 9 a.m. at Gilda's Club in Westport. Among those resources at the event is Steve Hentzen, co-founder of the Prostate Network. Hentzen started the organization while he was battling prostate cancer, initially creating a space where people facing the disease and their families could talk openly together.

"It's a chance to come together. You can't really relate to something unless you've gone through it, right? And this is something that everybody who's gone through cancer can come together in one place, and we all get it, and this is our day," Hentzen said.

KSHB Steve Hentzen

With nearly 6,000 people diagnosed with cancer each day, Hentzen has expanded the organization's reach by developing an app with support tools. He has also been recognized by former President Biden.

Hentzen continues to attend Gilda's Club's annual event to share what he has learned about fighting cancer with his community.

Also attending today's event are Debby Dyck and Dwayne Robinson, two cancer survivors who met just a few weeks ago at Gilda's Club's Red Door Cafe. The two connected instantly over their shared experiences.

Dyck is a breast cancer survivor and barber whose business focuses on styling hair for individuals who have had cancer, as the disease and its treatment can significantly impact hair growth and texture.

Robinson is a bone marrow cancer survivor and also a barber. He donates his time to cutting hair for those affected by cancer or who otherwise cannot afford haircuts.

Dyck and Robinson are just one example of how Gilda’s connects people through an unfortunate shared experience.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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