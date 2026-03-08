Girls in Shawnee Mission School District connect with female leaders for International Women's Day

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Young women in the Shawnee Mission School District gathered with community mentors on Thursday, March 5, for the district’s annual Women in Leadership breakfast to talk confidence, careers and what it means to be a strong woman.

The program, now in its third year, pairs students with mentors, creates space for shared experiences and builds connections meant to guide young women beyond high school.

This year's breakfast event fell just ahead of International Women's Day, adding an extra layer of reflection on what strength and leadership look like for women today.

SMSD Board President April Boyd-Noronha said what defines a strong woman comes down to self-determination.

"I think what makes a strong woman is that she is in a place that she owns her agency, and where she is at that time," Boyd-Noronha said.

For the students in the room, the answers were personal.

"Just having the ability to stand up and speak for your own self, use your voice," said Campbell Alldredge, Shawnee Mission East senior.

"Definitely confidence. Being authentic," said Shawnee Mission North senior Eiby Stewart.

"Being a strong woman is just being able to be yourself," said Selena Pacheco, Shawnee Mission North senior.

The students made it clear that this program empowers them to believe their voices matter and their leadership can make a difference in the community.

