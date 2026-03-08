Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girls in Shawnee Mission School District connect with female leaders for International Women's Day

‘Every woman is here to lift each other up'
Shawnee Mission students and mentors gathered ahead of International Women's Day to talk leadership, confidence and finding your voice.
SMSD Women in Leadership breakfast
Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Young women in the Shawnee Mission School District gathered with community mentors on Thursday, March 5, for the district’s annual Women in Leadership breakfast to talk confidence, careers and what it means to be a strong woman.

The program, now in its third year, pairs students with mentors, creates space for shared experiences and builds connections meant to guide young women beyond high school.

This year's breakfast event fell just ahead of International Women's Day, adding an extra layer of reflection on what strength and leadership look like for women today.

SMSD Board President April Boyd-Noronha said what defines a strong woman comes down to self-determination.

"I think what makes a strong woman is that she is in a place that she owns her agency, and where she is at that time," Boyd-Noronha said.

For the students in the room, the answers were personal.

"Just having the ability to stand up and speak for your own self, use your voice," said Campbell Alldredge, Shawnee Mission East senior.

"Definitely confidence. Being authentic," said Shawnee Mission North senior Eiby Stewart.

"Being a strong woman is just being able to be yourself," said Selena Pacheco, Shawnee Mission North senior.

The students made it clear that this program empowers them to believe their voices matter and their leadership can make a difference in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Olivia Acree

