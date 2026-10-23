KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

With Halloween creeping up, shoppers are scrambling for last-minute costumes and decor, and many are watching their wallets as prices climb.

The National Retail Federation reported consumers are expected to spend an average of $115 per person on Halloween this year, and some shoppers are stretching budgets because they are expecting higher prices.

The store manager at Brookside Party Warehouse is embracing the season with full enthusiasm.

"I love Halloween," Andrea Wilkinson said. "I'll be in a different costume every day next week."

For Wilkinson, the holiday is the highlight of her year.

"It's my favorite time of year. It's Christmas for me. So, I spend that extra money during Halloween," Wilkinson said.

Her secret to saving is rotating accessories with staple clothing items to stretch her budget further.

"But I've also adapted to some pieces that are flexible or versatile," Wilkinson said.

When asked how much she expects to spend herself, she laughed off the answer.

"You can't ask me that question! I am the manager of a Halloween store and I have kids. I am the over-the-top mom," Wilkinson said.

Shoppers Steven Lemmones and Nick Ewy were searching for last-minute costumes, and both expect to spend a little more than the average.

Halloween shoppers brace for higher prices, shop for last-minute costumes and decor

"It could be up to $100, it could be up to $200, it all depends," Lemmones said.

"Probably about $200 total," Ewy said.

For many, the yearly tradition is less about the cost and more about the experience.

"Spending time with my son and going trick-or-treating," Lemmones said.

"It's a children's Super Bowl," Ewy said.

The challenge for many families is enjoying the holiday without overspending.

"Costumes and things have gone up, but it's a happy time, so people spend that extra couple of dollars," Wilkinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—