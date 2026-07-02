‘Heat stroke, exhaustion, they'll come out of nowhere,’ Tips as families head out for weekend celebrations

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Heat-related illnesses can appear faster than people expect — especially in children — as families prepare to head outside for Fourth of July fireworks and World Cup celebrations this holiday weekend.

Safety tips as families head outside for weekend celebrations

Layne Strookman, a nurse practitioner at St. Luke's, said younger children are particularly vulnerable because they cannot regulate their body temperature as effectively as adults.

"Children, they just do not regulate body temperature as well as we do, and so they're a little bit more of a sitting duck for these kinds of heat-related illnesses," Strookman said.

Parents should watch for headaches, vomiting, dizziness, or unusual fatigue. Because younger children may struggle to explain how they're feeling, those behavioral changes can be among the earliest warning signs.

Kansas City parent Joshua Moppin said his family plans to beat the heat by spending time at the pool.

KSHB Joshua Moppin

"Of course we're going to be in the pool quite a bit. So now the pool is a little warmer, but it'll still be a lot colder than being out in the air," Moppin said.

Strookman said no one should spend more than 15 minutes in direct sunlight without taking a break in the shade or water.

KSHB Layne Strookman

"Don't spend more than 15 minutes in direct sunlight without taking a break, and either getting in the water or getting in shade. Just be aware that it is dangerous, and typically the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, is they'll come out of nowhere," Strookman said.

For anyone planning to attend outdoor events this weekend, St. Luke's recommends drinking plenty of water, wearing breathable clothing, and seeking shade often — especially if someone begins showing symptoms of heat exhaustion. St. Luke's biggest tip is to be prepared to be hot and pack what you need to cool down so you can still enjoy all the outdoor events.

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