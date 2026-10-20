Here's where and when Kansas City residents can cast early ballots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Missourians can now vote early in the midterm elections without an excuse.

Seven advance voting locations open Tuesday across Kansas City.

Missouri early voting begins today

At the Kansas City Election Board, voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Election Day.

The other six locations are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All seven locations are open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The seven Kansas City advance voting locations are:



Kansas City Election Board

Fellowship Right Baptist Church

United Believers Community Church

Garrison Community Center

Second Presbyterian Church

Palestine Senior Center

Mount Christian Worship Center

These seven advance voting locations are only for people who live in Kansas City.

Voters who live anywhere else in Jackson County can vote early at the Independence and Woods Chapel absentee offices.

On the ballot this year are races for the U.S. House, state legislative seats, and multiple proposed constitutional amendments.

If you can't get to the polls yet, or still need to know where to vote on Election Day, you can find your location on the Kansas City Election Board's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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