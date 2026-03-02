'I don't want to move, but I can't afford,’ Olathe senior says property tax programs still leave some behind

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The unfortunate reality for some senior homeowners, like Gary Scott who has lived in Olathe for 43 years, is living in a home that for decades, has been paid off. But the property tax bill is not.

Olathe homeowner says property tax relief programs still leave seniors behind

"Why is property tax now so high? It's what I used to pay for my mortgage when we moved into the house 43 years ago," Scott said.

Scott is a widower who still works part time to keep up with costs in Johnson County, where rising property values have pushed tax bills higher — even for homeowners who have long since paid off their mortgages.

"Otherwise I wouldn't be able to live here, to be honest with you," Scott said.

Johnson County homeowners can apply for property tax relief if their home is valued under $500,000. But for a single person, their income must be below $39,000.

"Not very much in nowadays economy," Scott said.

Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly told me last month that the county expanded its relief program.

"To hopefully have more people utilize the program," Kelly said.

But Scott says the income threshold still leaves people like him in limbo. He feels the same way about the city of Olathe's rebate program, which sets its income limit for a single person at $62,500.

Olathe Public Information Officer Cody Kennedy says the city is following federal guidelines when setting that threshold. He also says Olathe has reduced its mill levy twice in the past five years — but that rising property values mean homeowners may not feel the relief.

"Property tax is not something that everybody enjoys paying, but when you realize the services that you get, whether it's quality, when you call 911, your roads are safe and drivable, all of those things come back as an investment and a benefit," Kennedy said.

Scott says he understands that property taxes support those services, and he's not against paying them. He just wishes Kansas would broaden relief options for seniors.

"Alaska gives you first $150,000 free on your house, some states only charge you 50% of excess value, and that would be nice, you know, just to help out," Scott said.

For Scott, any relief would help ease the feeling that he's being squeezed out of a home he already owns.

"It's kind of a shame when you've got something paid for, you can't enjoy it," Scott said.

Residents who qualify can apply for both the county and city programs. Olathe's rebate application opens Monday, March 2, and the county program is already open.

