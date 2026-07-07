‘I want to welcome them,’ Individuals with disabilities welcome fans to Kansas City Stadium

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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While fans come to Kansas City Stadium to watch the World Cup, eleven individuals with Down Syndrome Innovations are here to work. They're part of the game-day staff for each of Kansas City's matches.

Individuals with disabilities welcome fans to Kansas City Stadium

The group is from Down Syndrome Innovations' employment program, and were all hired by the Kansas City Chiefs just like every other stadium employee and already work during every home Chiefs game. Their experience earned them the opportunity to work World Cup matches this summer.

"I was just ready to do it. I was born for every little thing that the DSI and the Chiefs do," said Calvin Wager, DSI hospitality employee.

KSHB Calvin Wager

Wager has worked at Kansas City Stadium since 2022. At the hospitality welcome desk, he scans tickets and greets guests on the club level. He said the World Cup has given him something he doesn't get during the NFL season — fans from every corner of the world.

"I want to welcome them," Wager said. “I like watching how they are experiencing these games and how they are impacted.”

Amanda Myers, Down Syndrome Innovations employment services director, said the moment is bigger than football or soccer.

KSHB Amanda Myers

"Just to be on this world stage, and it's just great seeing everyone embraced for their cultures and backgrounds and different abilities, and I think it's just bringing us all together, and we're so united in these moments," Myers said.

Wager is ready to work the final World Cup match in Kansas City on July 11. After that, he’ll trade the World Cup atmosphere for a familiar one — welcoming the Chiefs back to their stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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