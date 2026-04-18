'It sounded like it was in the basement with us': Belton neighbors describe Friday night tornado

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The neighborhood around Cambridge Elementary School in Belton, Missouri is without power after a tornado tore through town near I-49 and 58 Highway on Friday night.

Al Miller

Emergency and Evergy crews are working to safely remove a tree from a power line on Cambridge Street. Traffic is closed from Cedar Avenue to Cleveland while crews are working.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with a family who lives a few houses away from the downed power lines.

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"It was pretty crazy because I wasn't expecting it," Michelle Gott said.

The Gott's have lived in Belton for seven years but have never experienced a storm like Friday night's tornado.

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"I was pacing back and forth in the basement cause you don't expect to come home in the middle of the day and then suddenly there is a tornado upon you," Emily Gott said.

The family got the notifications of severe weather before the storm hit and ran down to the basement. That's where they heard and felt the tornado pass through.

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“Just the wind picked up, it was so loud," Kaitlyn Gott said. "It sounded like it was in the basement with us like we had the windows open.”

Around their house, trees and power lines are scattered.

“Somebody’s car was covered in branches and somebody even lost their roof," Gott said.

Mom Michelle Gott is thankful they're only left to pick up the pieces of a few branches and no one was hurt.

Al Miller

“Very glad that we’re all safe and in one piece," Gott said.

Neighbors who need temporary assistance or housing while the power is out can find resources with the Red Cross at Belton High School.

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