KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Overland Park's new Clock Tower Landing is officially open, giving residents and vendors a reimagined space to gather around the city's beloved Farmer's Market.

The $34 million indoor/outdoor facility at 7950 Marty St. replaces the former Farmer's Market pavilion. The city first broke ground in December 2024.

"It makes Overland Park better," Gloria Gale, a resident, said. "The design elements, I think, are just superb."

'It's magical': New Overland Park Farmer's Market opens at Clock Tower Landing in downtown

For vendors, the expanded space means more opportunity.

Chris Thomas owns Brit Boy Street Food, which specializes in frozen British pies, pastries and sausage rolls. He said the market was a boost to their business from the very start.

"The first week we were there, didn't really know what to expect, and we did almost $5,000 in five hours," Thomas said.

He said he can't even fathom the impact of the new space. Thomas and his wife Lizzie were already preparing for a long weekend morning at the market when KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke with them.

"The fact that this is a staple in this community, it's just going to put us on the map even more than it is currently," Thomas said.

He said the market has become something special for the community and for his business.

"It's just a place everybody wants to be for a portion of their Saturday morning, and it's absolutely changed our life," Thomas said.

The city of Overland Park said the new facility has permanent shade structures, additional seating for market visitors, more restroom access, a suspended pavement system, and access to parking — even on non-market days. Improvements were also made to the Clock Tower Plaza, Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.

In addition to Wednesday and Saturday Farmer's Markets, the city plans to host World Cup events and other community gatherings at Clock Tower Landing this summer.

Gale said the finished product was worth the wait.

"It's magical," Gale said.

The Overland Park Farmers Market runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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