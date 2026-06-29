KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The 2023 Jackson County property assessments led to thousands of appeals and months of complaints from homeowners who saw sharp increases.

Jackson County leaders consider new ordinance to provide property tax relief

This Monday, the Jackson County Legislature will begin considering ordinance 6089, which is intended to establish a process for issuing tax credits and making assessment adjustments.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak to the legislature about the ordinance.

Unrelated to this ordinance, roughly 200,000 property owners received notifications earlier this month that they are part of a class action lawsuit related to the 2023 property assessments. That trial is set for November.

Homeowner Colleen Downing hopes these options help many of the affected residents.

Jason Gould/KSHB Colleen Downing is a Jackson County taxpayer.

"That might mean new tires on my car, that might mean just a couple visits to the vet, because my dog is getting old, you know, so that isn't a whole lot of money for a lot of people, but for some of us it's everything," Downing said.

The public hearing for ordinance 6089 is today, June 29, during the Jackson County Legislature's 3:00 meeting.

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