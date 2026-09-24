JoCo students spend time on the farm in first Field To Future agriculture career event

DE SOTO, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Hundreds of Olathe Public Schools students have been spending this week on multiple farms across Johnson County, Kansas.

The event is the first of its kind hosted by the Johnson County Branch of K-State Extenstion.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Field to Future Farm Event

"We are essentially creating a daylong study tour for middle school students to try and introduce them to agriculture careers as they enter their high school study tracks," Anthony Reardon with the Johnson County K-State Extension said.

Over the past three days, students hit multiple stops across the county, including Olathe Horticulture Research and Extension Center, Bowlin Farms and Walnut Pond Agricultural Discovery Center.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Anthony Reardon

Over the course of the study tour, students were immersed into traditional agriculture operations, including urban agriculture, specialty crops, agritourism, food systems works, research and conservation, and agricultural technology.

One stop on the tour was Bowlin Farms near De Soto, Kansas, that grows a variety of produce, flowers and has a row crop operation.

"We want kids to get an idea of where they want to go," Steve Bowlin, a specialty crop farmer, told KSHB 41 agriculture reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Steve Bowlin

The students who attended the event had to sign up and show interest in agriculture careers.

"It teaches them how it's done," Bowlin said. "Instead of, 'I think I want to do that,' We're trying to get in front of this to get them in classes that get them directed more to where they want to go."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Farm to Future Event

Bowlin, who sells a bulk of his crops to local school districts, has a passion for agricultural education and sharing where food comes from.

"This is the freshest and cleanest food you can get anywhere," he said. "That's the big thing, know where your food is grown, how it's grown, and know your farmer."

Bowlin Farms and other stops along the Field to Future tour participate in Kansas Agritourism.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Farm to Future Event

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, agritourism combines agriculture and tourism by allowing the public to visit farms, ranches or other properties for recreational, educational or entertainment experiences. Some examples include pumpkin patches, farm stays, wineries, event venues, hunting leases, and tours that showcase farming, livestock or rural life.

On Bowlin's farm, it is not just an experience, it is a working farm.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Farm to Future Event

"People are welcome to come out to the greenhouse, to the high tunnel, play with the goats, feed the goats, that gives them the feel of the real farm life," Bowlin explained. "We are a working farm, it's a major tool we utilize here."

Students were also immersed into the world of precision agriculture. Midwest Drone Applications operated a crop spraying drone to show the variety of job opportunities that are available in the industry.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Farm to Future Event

"These kids are at an age where they can be introduced to a seed that can grow," Reardon added. "It's one of those things that can help them explore careers that could be potentials for them."

Multiple local and state farm organizations participated in the event to make it possible, including the Johnson County Farm Bureau and the Johnson County Conservation District.

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