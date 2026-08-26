Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted to collect more property taxes next year despite community outcry

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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People living in Johnson County, Kansas, can expect to pay more in property taxes next year.

On Tuesday night, the Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed 2027 budget of $1.9 billion. After two hours of public comment from neighbors urging commissioners to vote against exceeding the revenue neutral rate, the board approved the motion.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft was the only commissioner who voted against exceeding the revenue neutral rate.

Johnson County officials have stated the county is facing a nearly $22 million deficit by 2031 if nothing is done to address their financial situation.

Dozens of Johnson County neighbors showed up on Tuesday night to call on county commissioners to not increase property taxes next year.

Many expressed that taxes are high enough already, while county officials explained that increasing the revenue neutral rate will help prevent a $19.8 million property tax deficit next year.

"Can we afford to stay here if it keeps going up like it has over the last five years?" Olathe homeowner Aaron Haffey said.

“We appreciate the feedback [Tuesday] evening, but we appreciate the feedback we’ve gotten throughout the year about the budget and about the quality of services that the people of Johnson County continue to express that they desire," Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said.

But many Johnson County neighbors were feeling frustrated following Tuesday night's meeting after hearing that their property taxes will most likely go up next year.

Fabian Rosales

"It's just unfathomable," Haffey said. "It's going to cause hardship. We're already cutting back on spending and delaying some home projects, so we'll just have to belt tighten more."

Haffey explained his property tax bill has increased nearly 600% since he bought his home 15 years ago. With the county commission decision on Tuesday night, it means tough decisions for his young family.

"Do we have to start looking at second jobs or do we look at moving?" Haffey said.

Because Johnson County voted to increase its revenue neutral rate, it means the county can collect more in property taxes than the previous year, even if the mill levy rate stays the same.

The revenue neutral rate won't be set until the final budget is approved on September 3, but the county is looking to make up $19.8 million by next year if the revenue neutral rate were to stay the same.

Fabian Rosales

“[Property tax] is about 20% of the overall budget of Johnson County," Chairman Kelly said. "A lot of the services, the core services, that we provide have to be funded through property taxes.”

Johnson County leaders and staff have repeatedly stated they aren't raising taxes with the 2027 budget despite an estimated $22 million budget gap by 2031.

But neighbors are feeling a bit slighted since raising the revenue neutral rate will inevitably bump up property taxes based on increasing assessed home values.

"The county treats its citizens like an unending revenue source," Olathe resident Effie Long said.

Residents called on the commission to find other cost saving measures.

"We're asking you to quit your wasteful spending," Leawood resident Phil Bauer said.

But the county has proposed department consolidations and eliminating jobs in the upcoming year. Chairman Kelly explained the cost for essential services like first responders has gone up with inflation.

"We have to balance that level of service with the impact on our residents and I think we do a good job of that," Chairman Kelly said.

Neighbors like Haffey aren't opposed to paying for public safety, but feel the costs are outweighing the benefits.

"I felt like the value I was paying for [15 years ago] was there, and I no longer feel it," Haffey said. "I no longer see it."

The county is set to approve its final budget on September 3.

KSHB 41 News is hosting a Let's Talk event in Lenexa on Thursday, where we come to your community to hear your concerns and story ideas. Johnson County residents are encouraged to come out and share their thoughts with us.

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