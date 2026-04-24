Johnson County bus fares on transit lines begin June 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County will return bus fares on transit lines beginning June 1.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved the new fare structure at its meeting on April 23.

Starting in June, riders will pa $2 per trip on Johnson County routes.

The new fare structure will align with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and other transit systems throughout the Kansas City metro area.

The initial phase of fares will only affect fixed-route buses.

A second phase anticipated for late 2026 or early 2027 will institute fares for paratransit service.

"The steps we are taking today align us with our regional partners and help execute our broader strategic vision for public transit in Johnson County," Johnson County Board Chairman Mike Kelly said in a news release. "By adopting this regional transit fare policy, we are continuing to work with the region to provide reliable and equitable transit service that benefits residents of Johnson County."

Fare prices

Single Ride: $2

Day Pass: $4

Weekly Pass: $20

Monthly Pass: $62.50

The K-10 Connector will have a different set of fees

Single Ride $4

Weekly Pass $35

Monthly Pass $125

Seniors and riders with disabilities with see reduced daily fares by 50%, with additional details determined and announced before the fare pricing returns.

Fare capping will be available for riders buying single rides via credit or debit card, meaning once they reach the cost of a day pass, additional rides that day will not increase their total. Additional details are on the county's website.

Riders will have several options to pay

Tap to Pay: Ta a Visa, Mastercard, or Discover credit, debit or prepaid card directly on the bus validator

Mobile App: Use the RideKCGO mobile app, which will be available from Apple and Android before June 1, to load funds and pay by tapping your phone.

Cash will not be accepted on buses.

Riders without smartphones or bank cards can purchase passes in person with locations in the metropolitan area.

FIFA World Cup 2026 service

The Johnson County Commissioners have also authorized fares for the Johnson County United Link Service that will operate during the World Cup.



Day Pass $5

Seven-Day Pass $25

Tournament Pass $50

In partnership with KC2026, Johnson County will charge similar rates on its Johnson County United Link Service to a separate ConnectKC2026 system offering rides to the stadium and across the region. Riders will need to purchase separate passes if they want to ride both systems.

The Johnson County United Airport Drop and Ride service will operate during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Free of charge.

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