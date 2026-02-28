Johnson County bus route, microtransit reductions go into effect March 1

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She heard this story from a viewer KSHB 41's Let's Talk: Olathe event and followed up with county leaders. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Johnson County public transit changes are set to go into effect on Sunday, March 1.

Two bus routes are being cut and the microtransit coverage area is being reduced, along with fewer days of service.

Leaders say it's part of a strategic plan to prioritize and invest in overall public transit that benefits more of the Johnson County community.

KSHB 41's Johnson County reporter Isabella Ledonne learned about the changes during the Let's Talk: Olathe event earlier this month.

Friday was the one of the last days to take the 569 South OP Express bus route. It takes riders from downtown KCMO to Overland Park.

It's one of the two routes Johnson County is suspending in an effort to revamp its transit system. The Shawnee 563 route also will be suspended after Sunday, March 1.

The two routes were among the few with a direct public transit link from downtown KCMO to Johnson County.

Driver Lacreshia Wells picked up her last passengers during the 5 p.m. route home.

"As a fellow passenger myself having to sometimes go out to Overland Park, it was already hard as is, so I'm hoping that [the cuts] don't affect too much," Wells said. "I'm hoping that it doesn't affect a lot of our workers and passengers that come to and from downtown Overland Park."

The 569 route averages about 30 passengers a day, according to Johnson County. Suspending the route along with the 563 are part of the strategic plan to improve overall transit operations. The 569 and 563 are two of the least used routes of transit.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners chairman explained the funding and resources will be going toward increasing the frequency for more popular routes.

"We want [Johnson County transit] to be more reliable, we want it to be robust, we want it to be a mode of choice for people," Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly said. "Given the limited funding that we've allocated toward transit, we have to make choices."

Riders can expect an increase in the number of buses running the 401 Metcalf-Plaza, 475 75th Street and 520 Strang Line Express routes. A new route connecting the Mission Transit Center to the East Village Transit Center in KCMO is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Johnson County will also be implementing an airport link from MCI to Johnson County for the World Cup.

"There's give or take and we have to find the right system for Johnson County," Kelly said.

Microtransit was the transportation source that had to give. Ride service will be limited to the I-435 loop and rides won't be offered on Saturday and Sunday.

That leaves riders like Matthew Bernstein with fewer options to get around JOCO.

"I rely on [microtransit] a lot," Bernstein said. "I don't drive, so transportation is kind of a barrier for me."

Bernstein told KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne about the changes at our Let's Talk: Olathe event in February, wanting answers from county leaders.

"Why are you cutting back on the coverage area?" Bernstein asked of county leaders.

Ledonne brought that question to Chairman Kelly.

"The overwhelming majority of feedback that we got from folks [during community meetings] is that they wanted to see investment in fixed line public transit that was robust and frequent. Micro transit is a great tool, but it's a tool that feeds a backbone of a system of a fixed route system," Chairman Kelly said. "We took existing funds then to better improve the frequency and robustness of our fixed route system."

