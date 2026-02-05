LET'S TALK | Join KSHB 41 News on Feb. 17 for the next Let's Talk event in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Olathe for our latest Let's Talk event.

We’ll be hanging out from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Red Crow Brewing Company, 1062 W Sante Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66061 .

Join KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute, Sarah Plake, Matt Foster, and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Olathe, its residents, what’s going well, and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.