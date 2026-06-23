Johnson County cancer survivor's business helping others got her two tickets to the World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Liz Benditt is a 6-time cancer survivor. This daunting yet empowering fact is what started her journey to creating The Balm Box, a Johnson County business that curates functional care packages for cancer patients.

"My claim to fame is I am a six time cancer survivor. I know... I'm really good at," she said. "When you tell people you have cancer, their first response is almost always, how can I help?"

The Balm Box started as a passion project in Benditt's home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, she operates her own storefront. The care packages include items like blankets, underarm pillows, cuticle oil, and lip balm — products designed to address the real side effects of cancer treatment.

Her business is built on real results from real patients, too, through data she's collected from surveys on cancer patients. Her own first survey during the pandemic went viral in its results.

"The survey identified this huge gap between what people wanted and needed and what they were actually getting, and so I built the Balm Box to close the gap," she said.

Benditt recently became a finalist at the Verizon Small Business Super Pitch competition, where she delivered a pitch that earned her two tickets to the FIFA World Cup Final match. For Benditt, the prize carries personal significance beyond business.

"To me, getting to go to the World Cup is so much about representing KC," she said.

Benditt said her goal with every box she ships remains the same.

"I want them to feel seen, they get it, and that's the goal."

Benditt is enrolled in Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free educational platform with personalized skills training, coaching, peer networking, and grant opportunities. The program, which is open to small business owners across the United States, includes a pitch competition held over three rounds. Winners receive cash prizes and complimentary trips to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Verizon Associate Vice President of Social Innovation Programs and Operations Carrie Hughes shared this statement with KSHB 41:

"Verizon is proud to champion small businesses every day, including when the world comes to visit! We launched the Small Business Super Pitch competition to highlight the opportunities mega events create for small businesses. We’re excited to recognize and support businesses like The Balm Box as we make our way to the Super Pitch finals."

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