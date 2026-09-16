Johnson County high schooler up for next Youth Athlete of the Year

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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A Johnson County high school student is in contention to be named this year's Youth Athlete of the Year.

The national competition calls on young athletes to compete for the chance to win a role in a national 3BRAND ad campaign (featured in Sports Illustrated and on CBS), a $25,000 cash prize, and mentorship with big-name athletes like Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East.

But the story behind this young Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student outshines any award.

Oliver Davis does it all. He's a competitive diver, gymnast and cheerleader. He's also a deaf/hard of hearing athlete.

Oliver's mom, Becky Davis, said her son is an example in advocacy, athleticism and achieving your dreams.

KSHB 41 has the opportunity to talk to Oliver and his mom to learn more about his story and what this recognition means to him.

Oliver is currently ranked in the top three among the 10 finalists. Voting for the top five ends at 10 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 17.

You can vote for Oliver through the Youth Athlete of the Year's website.

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