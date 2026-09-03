JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Editor's Note: This story talks about domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Johnson County, Kansas, officials and advocates are working to create the state's first family safety center, a "one-stop shop" of services and resources for survivors of any type of violence.

County leaders and advocates came together this week to begin planning the yearslong process of establishing the center.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said similar centers are already working in other parts of the country, and the centers reduce crime and establish accountability for offenders in communities.

"Whether it's a child, or an adult, or an elder individual, if they're a victim of violence, (it's) having a one-stop shop where they could go to get all the services they need," Howe said.

Howe said a sample study found that a survivor involved in the criminal justice system would have to travel to 10 different agencies and cover 1,000 miles from the start of the commission of the violence to the end of the case.

He said next steps include determining funding and a location in Johnson County.

"We're very hopeful over the next year, year and a half, that we'll be able to get it across the finish line and have a center here in our county," Howe said.

Johnson County plans first family safety center for survivors of violence in Kansas

Kimberly Paul, program director at Safehome, a domestic violence agency in Johnson County, said the center could lower barriers for survivors seeking help.

"I'm hoping that it opens the door for more survivors to come forward," Paul said. "We can not only minimize the amount of travel they have to do, but also provide a lot of support in a trauma-informed way."

Services at the center would range from counseling and case navigators to health exams and transportation.

Jennifer Sonsiadek knows firsthand what resources Johnson County does and doesn't have for survivors. She now has a seat at the table as advocates and officials plan the center.

"Unfortunately, it was related to abuse that happened in my household and domestic violence," Sonsiadek said.

She said it has been years of hardships and healing for her and her family.

"I've constantly thought as a parent what I could have done differently, number one, just to navigate the system and the impact that it had on my kids," Sonsiadek said.

Sonsiadek said a family safety center would make a meaningful difference for families in crisis.

"Having a family safety center would provide a structure and a format and a light through some of the darkest moments that families can experience," Sonsiadek said.

By sharing her story, she said she hopes other survivors know they are not alone and that community resources are growing.

"Healing takes a lifetime from domestic violence," Sonsiadek said. "It just becomes maybe a little bit easier to talk about it and share."

If you or someone you know needs help, the Johnson County District Attorney's website has a list of resources for domestic violence and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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