Johnson County United airport shuttle shifting to 60-minute schedules through mid-September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As World Cup festivities in the Kansas City area slow down, Johnson County United transportation options are shifting.

The Airport Drop and Ride shuttle will run on 60-minute schedules from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

The fare-free service operates between the Kansas City International Airport, Lenexa City Center and Overland Park Convention Center.

Hours for the 60-minute shuttles will be:



Monday–Friday | 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday | 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday | 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County reports the Airport Drop and Ride service — funded through a limited, one-time allocation — provided over 3,700 trips as of July 9.

The Johnson County United Link service wraps up Monday, July 13. The Link helped transport riders to matches, watch parties, FIFA Fan Festival activities and more.

As of July 9, just over 1,400 riders had utilized the Link.

The county reports rider surveys have been positive, with over 95% rating their experience as “excellent” and over 97% sharing they are “very likely” to recommend the service to others. Those numbers came from 516 surveyed riders.

More information on Johnson County United transportation services can be found here.

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