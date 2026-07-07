Johnson County United Airport Drop and Ride service to continue after World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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There’s been a lot of talk about World Cup transportation in the Kansas City area. I reported on a story Monday in Johnson County, Kansas, where leaders told me some of that transportation is sticking around after the World Cup: the JoCo United Airport Drop and Ride service.

KC Streetcar Executive Director Tom Gerend entered the chat, too. He reposted my story, commenting that more World Cup services should be permanent.

"[It's] time to think about the day after World Cup," Gerend wrote.

The streetcar expanded its services during the World Cup, too.

Hey KC, No reason Airport Express + streetcar surge service + stadium gameday express can’t be permanent services going forward.



High frequency, well branded, well marketed core services can have legs and make KC stronger. Time to think about the day after World Cup! https://t.co/ztMRtLf04a — Tom Gerend (@TomGerend) July 7, 2026

Here's a quick refresher of the big World Cup-related transportation options:



ConnectKC26 is like Kansas City’s World Cup shuttle system.

Stadium Direct takes fans directly to Arrowhead (Kansas City Stadium). Region Direct takes people to FIFA Fan Festival and more than a dozen other stops across the KC metro. Airport Direct takes riders from the airport to 27th and Main streets, just two blocks from Fan Fest.

Johnson County launched JoCo United, its own form of transportation, alongside ConnectKC26.

JoCo United’s Airport Drop and Ride service is what the county told me yesterday will continue after the World Cup. That route provides service between the airport, Lenexa City Center and Overland Park Convention Center. There’s also the JoCo United Link service, which connects people to several spots across Johnson County.



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