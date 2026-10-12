‘Just hold and nurture and comfort,’ OP Regional NICU volunteer earns award for holding more than 540 babies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A volunteer at Overland Park Regional Hospital has been honored for the care he provides to the hospital's tiniest patients — babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Terry Berggren volunteers through the hospital's Warm Arms program, which provides human touch to NICU babies when their families can’t be there. He received a Humanitarian Award from the hospital for his dedication.

"I have held a little over 540 kids," Berggren said.

KSHB Terry Berggren

There is science behind what Berggren does. Dr. Robert Holcomb, a neonatologist at Overland Park Regional Hospital, explained the benefits of human touch for premature babies.

"It's incredible when you look at the studies that have been done, and we see changes in the babies when they actually have human touch. It can stabilize their vital signs. They can drop their oxygen requirements," Dr. Holcomb said.

Berggren witnesses those changes all the time, particularly when parents can't be at their child's bedside.

"There's a sense of calm when I'm in here, and I think you can tell that just when I look in Stetson's eyes here,” said Berggren. “Parents just simply can't be here all the time."

Holcomb said families continue to remember Berggren's presence long after their time in the NICU.

"These families, when they come back, they remember things, and they remember when Terry was sitting there holding their child during its toughest times," Dr. Holcomb said.

KSHB Dr. Robert Holcomb

The hospital held a reunion for past NICU families and staff last Friday. Holcomb reflected on what that event means to the people who work there.

"Everybody here is dedicated to seeing that child reach the maximum potential that they can and for us it's gratifying to see what they've done and what's happened and for the family to come back and say thank you," Dr. Holcomb said.

Berggren said the Humanitarian Award is meaningful, but the real reward is knowing the impact of those moments.

"It's a personal success. It's not defining what you did, but it helps to define who you are, and that's who I want to be known as — the kind guy that can just take care of a kid, that lasts forever," Berggren said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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