KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City, Missouri, has seen a nearly 22% decrease in homicides from 2025 and a 24% decrease in homicides compared to the 5-year-average, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

KCPD has also seen a significant decrease in group-related violence homicides from 2024 to 2025.

Kansas City, Missouri, sees 22% decrease in homicides 2 years after launch of SAVE KC program

The decreases come nearly two years after Kansas City launched a coalition to bring violence down, known as SAVE KC.

"I would be remiss if I did not think this is playing a real role in the success that we are seeing not only in our city, but in our metropolitan area," Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said.

The program brings in at-risk Kansas Citians who are either victims of violence or have been identified as potentially committing violent acts. The goal with quarterly 'call-ins' is to bring these individuals off the streets and deter them from a life of crime.

Up until now, these call-ins have been strictly off limits to the public. Kansas City safety officials invited community members and KSHB 41 News to see what happens behind closed doors.

Among the many city and safety presenters at Tuesday night's demonstration call-in was LeEric Torrence. He was like many in Kansas City.

Jake Weller

"I started off having troubles," Torrence said.

After his sister was shot and killed, Torrence went down a bad path. He ended up in the hospital and paralyzed for two years from gunshot wounds. Following his physical recovery, he began abusing pain medications and wound up addicted to opioids.

He was told it was either attend a SAVE KC call-in, or jail.

"It wasn't a second thought," Torrence said.

He sat through a meeting that looked a lot like the demonstration on Tuesday night. Police and city leaders told Torrence if he didn't quit, the path would lead to prison.

"I just knew that I didn't want [it] to be my family or my parents that happened to see my picture on the screen," Torrence said. "[I didn't want to see] any of my family on the screen because of bad choices."

SAVE KC hosts the call-ins every quarter, sharing the reality of what violent crime will bring.

Jake Weller

"You hear from the mother that has lost children to gun violence," Johnson said. "You hear from somebody that has not made the best choices and has served prison time."

Kansas City saw a 40% decrease in group violent homicide activity from 2024 to 2025. Nonfatal shootings involving KCPD-identified group members decreased 62%. Nonfatal shootings involving SAVE KC-identified persons decreased 23%.

While data analysts work to put together cause and correlation, Jackson County's prosecutor attributes some of that success to SAVE KC.

"We are still losing far too many lives in our community, but seeing decreases and reductions are certainly better than seeing increases," Johnson said. "Kansas City is a much safer place than it was four years ago."

Nearly 100 people have attended the call-ins, with 60 active participants, getting resources and a call to action. The program saw an increase in participants from last year.

Jake Weller

"I think the word is getting out there in the community that the help we are offering with SAVE KC is real and that is something individuals should take advantage of," project director of services Molly Manske said.

But Johnson explained it's not an avenue to go soft on crime, just prevent it before it may start.

"We're here to help you, but if you ignore the help that is being offered, we have no choice," Johnson said. "We will not stand idly by and watch the level of violence plague our city that we have experienced, especially in recent years."

For former clients like Torrence, it may have saved more lives than just his.

"I know if it can put me in a different mindset to change my mind of wanting to do things differently, then I know a lot of people that it will reach," Torrence said.

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