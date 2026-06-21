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Nearly 100 local vendors are showcasing everything from food to handmade goods inside Union Station's Grand Hall as part of the City of Entrepreneurs Marketplace, created to connect small businesses with the thousands of visitors coming to Kansas City this summer.

Kansas City small businesses get World Cup spotlight in Union Station marketplace

"I think it’s really been a good way for us to build community not just with the World Cup visitors but also with our other small business owners that we don’t have a storefront next door to," said Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery.

The marketplace welcomed about 15,000 visitors in its first five days, according to Union Station leaders, who expect more people to stop by as World Cup events continue.

Lauren Kovarna, VP of marketing and events for Union Station, said the summer presents a unique opportunity to share the city with a global audience.

"This summer in particular, it's super exciting for us. We really get to share that with everybody who's coming, so both national and international guests as well," Kovarna said.

The City of Entrepreneurs Marketplace is open Thursdays through Sundays through the end of the World Cup.

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