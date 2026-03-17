KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Tuesday morning, with thousands expected to line Broadway for one of the city's biggest traditions.

Kansas City St. Patrick's Day parade returns Tuesday with sports-themed celebration

This year's parade theme is “Irish Kicks in 26: A Celebration of Sport.” It celebrates the power of sports and local coaches inspiring the next generation — plus a nod to the upcoming World Cup.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and travels south along Broadway from Linwood Boulevard to 43rd Street. It typically lasts about two hours, ending near Westport, where organizers expect the biggest crowd.

Broadway will close along the parade route, with additional closures expected near the start and finish. No parking enforcement began at 5 a.m., and the route itself starts shutting down around 8 a.m. Organizers recommend arriving early and planning to walk a few blocks.

Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the morning, so layers are recommended for those planning to stand outside for the full parade.

For those looking to avoid traffic and parking issues, the Kansas City Streetcar is an option. The Union Hill, Armour, or Westport stops are all just a few blocks from the parade route.

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