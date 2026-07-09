‘Kansas has been really good to them,’ England fans still hoping to catch a glimpse at the team’s base camp

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Two of the four teams that chose Kansas City for their World Cup home base camps are still playing for a title — and one of them is England, which has called Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village home for weeks.

England fans still hoping to catch a glimpse at the team’s base camp

The most visible changes at the park are the secure police perimeter surrounding The Inn and the hopeful fans staying close, trying to catch a glimpse of their team.

Kate Pepper said she had already heard about the team enjoying the park before she brought her family out for a visit.

"I already knew this park was awesome, but I have seen pictures of the English team riding bikes around the park and having a good time," Pepper said. "I figured I would take the kids and maybe catch a glimpse.”

KSHB Kate Pepper

Aside from the occasional bike ride, most of the team's daily routine happens behind the police perimeter — but that hasn't stopped fans from stopping by to welcome them to Kansas.

Muss Ahmed has made a few trips to the park.

"We knew the England team was staying there, so we said, 'Let's go check them out,'" Ahmed said.

Once, he found himself in the right place at the right time.

"We came last week, seen some players," Ahmed said.

KSHB Muss Ahmed

He's still waiting to see his favorite player.

"That's why I'm back. That's why I bought my Chelsea kit. I'm waiting," Ahmed said.

What stands out most to Ahmed about England's home base is how comfortable the team seems.

"They love this place, you know. I think Kansas has been really good to them," Ahmed said.

As England continues its World Cup run, fans say they are proud their corner of Johnson County has been part of the journey.

"It's really like a sense of community rallying around." Pepper said.

"As a fan, I know it helps my players if they're relaxed here. So, thank you, thank you, America," Ahmed said.

England will play its quarterfinal match against Norway on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—