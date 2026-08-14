KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Kansas City health officials are encouraging families to stay current on required childhood vaccines as a new executive order from President Donald Trump recommends changes to the federal childhood vaccination schedule.

KC health officials urge families to keep up with childhood vaccines, dispute Trump's new federal order

The executive order recommends reducing the number of childhood vaccines from 18 to 11 and splitting the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) shots into separate doses.

Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, said the order does not change current vaccination requirements for the state or local schools.

"This isn't just about vaccines. It's about whether we make it easier or harder for children to learn, for parents to work, and for communities to stay healthy," Jones said.

Jones said the Kansas City Health Department is reporting a 20% to 30% decline in vaccination traffic, a trend that concerns officials.

Dr. Susanne Luedtke, a University Health infectious disease specialist, said there is no evidence linking vaccines with autism and that separating the MMR vaccine makes it easier for kids to miss a dose.

"As a doctor and a mother, I cannot support recommendations that go against the evidence and make it harder for families to vaccinate their children," Luedtke said.

Luedtke also warned of the practical consequences of splitting the MMR shot.

"That could mean more pain, more stress for children, more missed work and travel for parents, and possibly greater costs," Luedtke said.

Decima Neal, a grandparent who brought her granddaughter to the health department's vaccine clinic, said keeping her kids and grandkids vaccinated has kept them healthier.

"It keeps them in school, versus them coming home with some virus and it spreading to their siblings," Neal said.

When asked about the new federal recommendations, Neal said her answer is simple.

"I'm going with whatever my doctor says," Neal said.

Parent Lizbeth Campos said her children are always up to date on their shots, but that religious exemptions and personal beliefs should play more of a role in vaccination decisions.

"It would be different if every school would respect every parent's choice of not getting vaccinated, you know?" Campos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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