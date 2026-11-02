Last day for early voting as Johnson County breaks advance voting record

MISSION, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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If you haven't voted yet, today is your last chance to do it early before election day.

In Johnson County, a record number of people have already voted. The election office says more than 179,000 Johnson County voters have already cast their ballot in the 2026 general election.

That's about one-third of the county's registered voters, so the county has already broken its record for advance voting in a non-presidential election year.

Right now, more democrats have voted early in Johnson County than republicans. The margin is about 4%.

One of the major races drawing voters is the U.S. Senate race between Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton.

If you want to cast your ballot early, you have from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to vote at an advance voting location in Johnson County.

If you can’t make it early, you can still vote on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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