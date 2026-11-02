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Last day for early voting as Johnson County breaks advance voting record

Last day for early voting as Johnson County breaks advance voting record
Last day for early voting as Johnson County breaks advance voting record
Johnson County Election Office
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MISSION, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia.


If you haven't voted yet, today is your last chance to do it early before election day.

In Johnson County, a record number of people have already voted. The election office says more than 179,000 Johnson County voters have already cast their ballot in the 2026 general election.

That's about one-third of the county's registered voters, so the county has already broken its record for advance voting in a non-presidential election year.

Right now, more democrats have voted early in Johnson County than republicans. The margin is about 4%.

One of the major races drawing voters is the U.S. Senate race between Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton.

If you want to cast your ballot early, you have from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to vote at an advance voting location in Johnson County.

If you can’t make it early, you can still vote on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Olivia Acree

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