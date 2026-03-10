Leavenworth City Commission set to vote on CoreCivic ICE detention facility permit

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The Leavenworth City Commission is set to take a final vote Tuesday night on whether to grant CoreCivic a special use permit to reopen a former federal prison as an ICE detention facility.

The planning commission recommended approval in a 5-1 vote in February, but added several conditions — including shortening the permit from five years to three and requiring CoreCivic to pay $150,000 a year to help cover local law enforcement costs.

Supporters say the project could bring about 300 jobs and economic relief to the city.

"We clearly in this town, need to have more money available for our services," Leavenworth resident Jeff Fagan said.

Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Hollister said the commission is weighing the decision carefully.

"I have to keep my eye on what's going to be best for the Leavenworth community, and I have to do my due diligence as a city commissioner," Hollister said.

But opponents point to past safety and management issues and argue the company should not be allowed to operate again.

Fabian Rosales

"We know a lot about how it operates based on that history, and that history is horrible," First Lutheran Church Pastor Samantha Nichols said.

The city commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

