KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Leawood's old 1950s city hall and fire station have sat vacant for decades. Monday's vote could determine their fate.

The Leawood City Council will vote June 15 on a plan that would demolish the old city hall and alter parts of the old fire station. The plan would also build a new park with a playground, patio space, walking trail and more.

Leawood City Council to vote on plan to demolish old city hall, build park

Talks about the future of the buildings have been decades in the making, and for some residents, the proposed plans are still not enough.

Former Leawood City Council member Debra Filla said the buildings carry significant community history.

"There's stories that can be told about residents wrapping around the building because they were waiting to speak," Filla said.

KSHB 41 Debra Filla

Resident Jaclyn Penn shares those concerns. She said she was among 1,000 other people who signed a petition to preserve the building for a different use.

"It feels disjointed," Penn said. "It doesn't feel thoughtful."

Concerns about the site's historical value were discussed at the last Planning Commission meeting. A comment from the applicant addressed the cost of preserving the structures and their historic value.

Leawood Planning Commission Scott Bingham

"We looked into some costing or pricing of what it would take to do the necessary remediations," said applicant Scott Bingham, with BBN Architects. "Do you keep the building for the pure reason of the historical value? I think they (planners) came to the conclusion that there wasn't justification for that."

Penn also said safety is a concern for kids who would be walking and biking to the site.

"We have to look at both the safety here, but also the safety to get here, and I think that's been in question for a long time," Penn said.

KSHB 41 Jaclyn Penn

The plans recently added a pedestrian-activated crosswalk at Lee Boulevard. The community is still reeling from the tragedy of losing 10-year-old Duke Ommert in an e-scooter accident in October. Many residents want to see more than just that addition.

More than one commissioner echoed those concerns at a recent Planning Commission meeting, urging sidewalks to be a serious consideration in this design plan.

City leaders addressed a separate petition process if residents want to add sidewalks. Bingham said surrounding sidewalks on Lee Boulevard, which only run on the west side and not the east side, are not within the focus of this project.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

Penn and Frilla both said they want the council to take more time to discuss more options before moving forward.

"It seems a shame to turn history and tear it down for a piece of grass when it has so many memories," Frilla said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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